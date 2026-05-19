England skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt ruled out of NZ and India series ahead of Women's T20 World Cup

New Delhi, May 19 (IANS) England skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt faces a race against time to regain full fitness before the upcoming ICC Women’s T20 World Cup after the team confirmed that the all-rounder will miss both the New Zealand and India T20I series due to a calf injury.

The England all-rounder had already been ruled out of the recent ODI series against the New Zealand women's national cricket team after sustaining what was initially described as a minor tear in her left calf while representing The Blaze in domestic cricket at the end of April. However, fresh scans conducted earlier this week revealed that the injury requires an extended rehabilitation period, forcing England to proceed without one of their most influential players during a crucial stretch of World Cup preparation.

Sciver-Brunt will now miss six T20 internationals, three against New Zealand and three against India, leaving her with very limited match practice ahead of the global tournament, which begins next month on home soil. England are still hopeful that the 33-year-old will recover in time for their World Cup opener against Sri Lanka at Edgbaston on June 12, but concerns remain over her lack of competitive cricket.

Since the conclusion of the Women’s Premier League in January, Sciver-Brunt has featured in only two matches. In her absence, off-spinner Charlie Dean will continue to captain the side after leading England during the ODI series against New Zealand, which ended level at 1-1.

Dean impressed both tactically and with the ball during the series, including helping guide England to a dramatic one-wicket victory in Durham.

England’s preparations have also been disrupted by the absence of opener Danni Wyatt-Hodge, who will miss the T20Is against the defending T20 World Cup champions New Zealand as she awaits the birth of her first child. To strengthen the squad, England have drafted in Maia Bouchier and Charis Pavely as cover options.

Bouchier already made an impact during the ODI series, scoring 59 in England’s win at Durham, while Pavely has enjoyed a strong domestic season with multiple centuries and half-centuries in the Metro Bank One-Day Cup.

Injuries have continued to test England’s depth ahead of the World Cup. Mahika Gaur and Em Arlott were ruled out of the ODI series with a foot fracture and concussion, respectively, while Issy Wong has also been sidelined by a hamstring problem.

Sciver-Brunt herself has battled recurring fitness concerns over the past year. She did not bowl during much of last summer while recovering from a long-standing Achilles issue before returning as a full all-rounder for the ODI World Cup later in the year. England will now hope their captain can recover in time to lead the side at home, with only two warm-up matches remaining before the World Cup begins.

--IANS

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