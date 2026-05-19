PM Modi, Iceland counterpart Frostadottir discuss strengthening cooperation in clean energy, fisheries

Oslo, May 19 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Iceland counterpart Kristrun Frostadottir held a meeting on the sidelines of the third India-Nordic Summit in Oslo on Tuesday, during which they discussed strengthening cooperation in areas such as clean energy, fisheries, sustainability, geothermal energy, carbon capture and storage.

This was the first meeting between PM Modi and Frostadottir since the latter assumed office. PM Modi congratulated Prime Minister Frostadottir for being the youngest Prime Minister in the history of Iceland.

"Had a wonderful meeting with Prime Minister Kristrun Frostadottir of Iceland. India deeply values the friendship with Iceland. We talked about ways to improve ties in areas such as clean energy, fisheries, sustainability, geothermal energy, carbon capture and storage and more. Iceland’s prowess in sectors relating to the Blue Economy is admirable. We are hopeful that the historic India-EFTA TEPA will give an impetus to trade and investment linkages as well," PM Modi posted on X following the meeting.

The two leaders discussed deepening ties, particularly in the context of coming into effect of India-European Free Trade Association (EFTA) Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA), according to the statement released by Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). Both leaders noted that TEPA provides an excellent opportunity to unlock the true bilateral potential in trade, investment, and manufacturing collaboration.

"The two leaders also reviewed the progress of bilateral cooperation in sectors such as geothermal energy, fisheries, innovative technologies, creative economy, culture, tourism, mobility, and people-to-people contacts. They also discussed enhancing cooperation in the Arctic research," the MEA said in a statement.

During the meeting, PM Modi invited Kristrun Frostadottir to visit India in a mutually convenient time.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and other officials also attended the meeting.

Diplomatic relations between India and Iceland were established in 1972 and resident mission were opened in New Delhi in 2006 and in Reykjavik in 2008. According to the MEA, bilateral ties are underpinned by shared values of democracy, equality, human rights and rule of law. Iceland has also extended support to India's candidature for a permanent membership of the expanded UN Security Council.

--IANS

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