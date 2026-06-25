June 25, 2026 4:30 PM हिंदी

Rajkummar Rao showcases powerful transformation in ‘Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story’ teaser

Rajkummar Rao showcases powerful transformation in ‘Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story’ teaser

Mumbai, June 25 (IANS) Actor Rajkummar Rao has shared the teaser of his upcoming film “Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story.”

Taking to Instagram, the makers shared the intriguing teaser of the film, writing, “When justice needed a voice, one man became its Prahaar. Rajkummar Rao as Ujjwal Nikam unfolds the truth # Prahaar Teaser Out Now. In cinemas 7th August, 2026. Rao reshared the teaser on his social media handles.

In the teaser, Rajkummar Rao appears in a transformed look as he portrays the renowned prosecutor in “Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story.” The teaser shows that the film will mainly focus on an important part of his career—the trial of Ajmal Kasab after the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. Through this story, “Prahaar” highlights the courtroom battle that caught the attention of the entire country. The teaser also suggests a strong courtroom drama filled with emotion, confidence, and powerful moments, with Rajkummar Rao leading the story.

A key highlight of the teaser is Rao’s effort to look and perform like the real prosecutor. From his appearance and body language to speaking Marathi, he seems fully transformed for the role.

Directed by Avinash Arun, “Prahaar” also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Sikandar Kher, and Tarun Sharma in pivotal roles. The upcoming film is slated to hit cinemas on 7th August, 2026. Interestingly, the upcoming film also marks Rajkummar Rao’s return to playing a lawyer, a role he was widely praised for in “Shahid.” His performance in that film even earned him the National Film Award.

Apart from “Prahaar,” Rajkummar Rao will also be seen in a biopic based on cricket legend Sourav Ganguly. Titled “Dada,” the film will be directed by acclaimed filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane.

Rajkummar Rao was last seen in the crime-drama film "Maalik."

--IANS

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