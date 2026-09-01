Rajkumar Hirani celebrates 20 years of 'Lage Raho Munna Bhai': Gandhigiri se sab mumkin hai

Mumbai, Sep 1 (IANS) Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani commemorated his satirical comedy 'Lage Raho Munna Bhai' completing 20 years of release on Tuesday with a sweet social media post.

Sharing a video compilation of some memorable scenes from the movie on his official handle, the director wrote, "20 years of a film that taught us - pyaar se, baat se, aur thodi si Gandhigiri se… sab mumkin hai. (red heart emoji) 20 years of Lage Raho Munna Bhai. (Clapperboard emoji) #LageRahoMunnaBhai (sic)."

Netizens also joined in the celebration in the comment section. One of the Insta users wrote, "One of the finest and everyone's favourite cult classic. Can't believe it's been 20 years of this masterpiece. Still feels fresh"

Another one penned, "What a truly special and unforgettable film it has been. It touched so many hearts with its warmth, humour, emotions and beautiful message. The film taught us that kindness, compassion, humanity and treating people with love can make a real difference. Even after 20 years, its message still feels so fresh and meaningful. A timeless film that will always hold a special place in people’s hearts. (sic)."

"it was a package of entertainment," read the third comment.

Written, edited and directed by Rajkumar Hirani, 'Lage Raho Munna Bhai' has been backed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra under the banner Vinod Chopra Films.

The project is the second installment of the beloved 'Munna Bhai' series, which was headlined by Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi.

Along with these two, Jimmy Sheirgill and Boman Irani from the original drama were also a part of the sequel.

The cast also saw some fresh faces such as Vidya Balan, Dilip Prabhavalkar and Dia Mirza, along with others.

'Lage Raho Munna Bhai' is credited with being the first Hindi film to be shown at the United Nations. It was screened at the Tous Les Cinema du Monde section of the 2007 Cannes Film Festival.

--IANS

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