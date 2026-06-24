June 24, 2026 11:47 AM हिंदी

Rajinikanth's #Thalaivar173 titled 'Dharman'

Rajinikanth's #Thalaivar173 titled 'Dharman' (Photo Credit: Kamal Haasan/X)

Chennai, June 24 (IANS) The makers of Superstar Rajinikanth's upcoming film, that was until now being referred to as #Thalaivar173, on Wednesday announced its title as 'Dharman', much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

As reported earlier by IANS, the film is to be directed by well known director Aswath Marimuthu, best known for his blockbuster film 'Dragon'.

Actor, producer and parliamentarian Kamal Haasan, whose production house Raaj Kamal Films International is producing this film, took to his X timeline to announce the title of the film.

Sharing the title poster of the film, he wrote, "Dharmame vellum! (Dharma will only win) #Dharman #Thalaivar173 #SuperstarRajinikanth @rajinikanth #Mahendran @Dir_Ashwath @anirudhofficial @anbariv @RKFI @turmericmediaTM @magizhmandram."

The title poster of the film that was released on the occasion showed Rajinikanth in an operation theatre in a hospital holding a scalpel, even as he seemed to have one leg placed over the body of a slain rowdy sheeter.

The poster lends credence to rumours that Rajinikanth will be seen playing a doctor in the film. The title announcement comes on a day the film is being launched with a grand pooja ceremony.

Earlier this month, a video clip put out by actor Kamal Haasan's production house Raaj Kamal Films International (RKFI) wishing director Ashwath Marimuthu on his birthday had strengthened rumours doing the rounds in the industry that Ashwath Marimuthu was indeed the person chosen to direct the firm's next film, featuring Superstar Rajinikanth in the lead.

RKFI in its greeting to Ashwath Marimuthu on his birthday had said, "From Imagination to Inspiration Birthday wishes to Director @Dir_Ashwath #HBDAshwathMarimuthu #AshwathMarimuthu."

The birthday video, which had a song with phrases like "Hit 'em up", "give them a fun ride, Serving that thump right", had led to a number of fans believing that the the director was indeed the one who had been picked to direct #Thalaivar173.

'Dharman' has triggered excitement ever since actor, producer and politician Kamal Haasan first announced that his production house, Raaj Kamal Films International (RKFI), would be producing it.

The film is to have music by Anirudh. Cinematography for the film is by Niketh Bommi and editing will be by Pradeep E Raghav. Stunts in the film are to be choreographed by National Award-winning duo Anbariv. The film is being produced by Kamal Haasan and R Mahendran and co-produced by S Disney.

--IANS

mkr/

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