Rajinikanth's publicist trashes report that claims actor urged 'Jailer 2' makers to get 'U/A' certificate for film

Chennai, Sep 14 (IANS) Superstar Rajinikanth's team has now trashed a report that claimed that Rajinikanth had urged the makers of his eagerly awaited action entertainer 'Jailer 2' to get a U/A certificate for the film that has been directed by Nelson Dilipkumar.

Quoting the media report on his X timeline, Rajinikanth's publicist Riaz K Ahmed wrote, "This is untrue. Jailer 2 updates will be given by the production house as per their schedule..."

The report that Rajinikanth's publicist quoted claimed that censor board officials were mulling the possibility of giving 'Jailer 2', which is one of the most eagerly awaited films of the year, an 'A' certificate because of the violence in the film. The report further claimed that superstar Rajinikanth had however urged the film's makers to get a U/A certificate as an 'A' certificate would deny those under 18 years of age the opportunity to watch the film.

Rajinikanth's team has clarified that there is no truth in this report.

For the unaware, Jailer 2 is slated to hit screens worldwide on October 15 this year.

At the time of announcing the release date, the film's makers released a teaser in which actor Vinayakan was seen issuing a threat with a laugh. "You can't be at peace after killing me. There's a big world behind me, Jailer! This is a huge network. You won't know who is coming (for you), when and how. Your life will turn into hell."

The teaser then showed Rajini's arrival in style, even as viewers got to catch a glimpse of the other characters in the film.

The film has triggered huge expectations among fans and the general public ever since the project was first announced.

In April this year, the makers had announced that the unit had wrapped up the film's shooting. The makers had then shared pictures of a cake cutting ceremony that had taken place to mark the completion of filming.

One of the prime reasons for the excitement over the upcoming film is that 'Jailer 2' promises to have loads of action and entertainment just like the first part which went on to emerge a blockbuster, raking in a whopping 650 crores worldwide.

'Jailer 1', which opened to positive reviews, took a strong opening. In fact, the film's overseas distributor Ayngaran International had confirmed that the film had made a whopping 33 crores on its very first day, the highest in Superstar Rajinikanth’s career!

Sources close to the unit say that 'Jailer 2' has shaped up well on the lines of 'Jailer 1'.

Shooting of the second part of 'Jailer' began in Chennai first. Sun Pictures, the production house producing the action entertainer, had announced that shooting for the film had commenced on March 10 last year.

Interest in the film peaked when Sun Pictures released an exceptionally interesting teaser that was both funny and thrilling.

Not long after this, actress Ramya Krishnan shared a story on her first day of shooting for the second part of the film which was going on at Attapaadi in Kerala.

She said, “26 years of Padayappa and the first day shoot of Jailer 2.”

Ramya Krishnan plays the character of Vijaya Pandian a.k.a Viji, the wife of Rajinikanth’s character Muthuvel Pandian, in the film.

Sources say that actress Mirnaa, who plays Swetha Pandian, Rajinikanth’s daughter-in –law in the film, too will have a pivotal role in the sequel. Malayalam superstar Mohanlal and Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi too have shot for 'Jailer 2'.

Anirudh, whose music played a vital role in making the first part emerge a blockbuster, has scored the music for the second part as well.

--IANS

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