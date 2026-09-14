Indira Krishnan says 'people who are forgotten use such stunts to stay relevant' on Rohit Roy's 'dustbin' remark

Mumbai, Sep 14 (IANS) Popular television and film actress Indira Krishna has slammed Rohit Roy’s comment over the small screen medium and its actors as she said that “forgotten people use such stunts”.

Slamming Rohit, Indira told IANS, "The word 'dustbin' is terrible to use for a veteran actor who himself comes from this medium. Television has given many skilled actors work and a stage to perform so well.”

The actress, who made a mark in Hindi television with shows like Krishnaben Khakhrawala, Krishnadasi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Saavi Ki Savaari, Dhruv Tara - Samay Sadi Se Pare, Durga - Atoot Prem Kahani, said: “There are many popular directors who are doing films after directing some brilliant shows on television. Well, to each his own. This medium is my plate of food as well as my respect. So that's his view and he can stick to it.”

Indira added: “Or should I say, it's a democratic view. Sometimes people who are forgotten use such stunts to stay relevant, so I guess this is one of those.”

"Television has been, is, and will always be the biggest medium. It reaches every household and gives actors a daily connection with the audience that no other medium can. To demean it after being a part of it for years is disappointing. We should respect the medium that has made us,” said the actress, who has worked in films such as Tere Naam, Animal, and will be seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana playing Lord Rama's mother Kaushalya.

Indira's debut film was an Odia film, Suna Panjuri in 1995, alongside Sidhant Mohapatra.

She played Puja, and the film turned out to be the musical hit of the year. She appeared in Trishakti and then appeared in the film Aaj Ka Ravan with Mithun Chakraborty. Later, she appeared in films like Tere Naam, Tathastu, Chatur Singh Two Star, and Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty. She appeared in the Marathi film Janiva, directed by her husband, Rajesh Ranshinage.

--IANS

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