Uttarakhand Premier League announces Icon Players ahead of Sep 16 Players’ Draft

Dehradun, Sep 14 (IANS) As the Uttarakhand Premier League (UPL) is set to enter its third season, it has announced seven Icon Players ahead of the Players’ Draft, scheduled for September 16.

The seven players named as Icon Players for UPL 2026 are Akash Madhwal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kunal Chandela, Avneesh Sudha, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Tejasvi Jaiswal and Mayank Mishra.

The presence of established performers alongside emerging talent from Uttarakhand is expected to add further competitiveness and experience to the league's third season.

With the Players’ Draft, franchises will look to build their squads around the Icon Players while identifying the next generation of talent from across the state.

The seven Icon Players bring a blend of experience and emerging talent to UPL 2026. Madhwal, who has represented Uttarakhand and made his mark at the highest level of domestic and franchise cricket, adds considerable experience to the competition. Suchith brings extensive domestic and T20 experience, while Chandela has been a consistent presence in Uttarakhand cricket.

Young talents Avneesh Sudha, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Tejasvi Jaiswal and Mayank Mishra further underline the league’s emphasis on providing opportunities to the next generation of cricketers from Uttarakhand.

Speaking ahead of the draft, Kiran Verma, Secretary, Cricket Association of Uttarakhand (CAU), said, “The Uttarakhand Premier League has grown significantly over the first two seasons and has become an important platform for players from the state. The announcement of the Icon Players ahead of the third season adds further excitement and experience to the competition. We are confident that the Players’ Draft will provide another opportunity for talented cricketers to earn recognition and take the next step in their careers.”

Mahim Verma, Former Vice-President, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Former Secretary, Cricket Association of Uttarakhand (CAU), said,"The third season comes at an exciting time, and the inclusion of these Icon Players will bring valuable experience and inspiration for young cricketers. The Players’ Draft on September 16 will be a crucial moment as teams begin shaping their squads for another competitive season.”

Sunil Joshi, Chairperson, Uttarakhand Premier League, said, “Each of these players brings quality, experience and a strong connection with Uttarakhand cricket. Our objective has always been to create a platform where local talent can compete, learn and perform alongside experienced players.”

Navneet Mishra, COO, Uttarakhand Premier League 2026, said, “The announcement of the Icon Players marks the beginning of an exciting phase leading into the Players’ Draft. We are working towards making UPL 2026 bigger and more competitive while keeping the development of Uttarakhand’s cricketing talent at the heart of the tournament."

--IANS

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