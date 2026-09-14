September 14, 2026 2:35 PM हिंदी

A.R. Rahman unravels the idea behind ‘Jai Jai Ram’ from Ranbir Kapoor-starrer ‘Ramayana’

A.R. Rahman unravels the idea behind ‘Jai Jai Ram’ from Ranbir Kapoor-starrer ‘Ramayana’

Mumbai, Sep 14 (IANS) The Academy and Grammy-winning music composer A.R. Rahman, who has composed the song ‘Jai Jai Ram’ from the upcoming epic ‘Ramayana Part One’, has said that the intention behind the track was to preserve the purity and intimacy of a prayer.

On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, the makers of the film unveiled ‘Jai Jai Ram’, the film’s first song, marking the beginning of the film’s musical journey with the blessings of Lord Ganesha.

Talking about the song, A.R. Rahman said in a statement, “At the heart of ‘Jai Jai Ram’ is the simple and powerful repetition of Shri Ram’s name. Musically, the intention was to preserve the purity and intimacy of a prayer while allowing the composition to grow into a cinematic song”.

He further mentioned, “Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal bring their own distinct emotional expressions to Dr. Kumar Vishwas’s words, while always remaining true to the devotion at the centre of the song. I hope audiences find both a sense of peace and a personal connection in it”.

The song combines the spiritual character of an aarti with a cinematic sound. Its lyrics reflect Shri Ram’s compassion, protection and adherence to dharma, while the repeated invocation gives the song its devotional core.

‘Ramayana’ stars Ranbir Kapoor as Shri Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.

Dr. Kumar Vishwas said, “‘Jai Jai Ram’ are three simple words, yet within them lies a complete prayer. While writing the song, my endeavour was not to describe Shri Ram, because his meaning cannot be contained in words, but to express the relationship every devotee shares with him: as our guide, our strength and our refuge. The language has been kept simple and direct because true devotion needs no ornamentation. I hope that when people hear the song, they do not merely listen to it, but find their own prayer within it”.

Produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in association with DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, and distributed by Sony Pictures, ‘Ramayana Part One’ is directed by Nitesh Tiwari. The film is set to arrive in cinemas on Diwali 2026.

--IANS

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