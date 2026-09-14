Tahira Kashyap remembers courtship day romance with Ayushmann Khurrana on his birthday

Mumbai, Sep 14 (IANS) Writer and filmmaker Tahira Kashyap celebrated husband and actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s birthday with a heartfelt social media post.

She took a nostalgic trip down memory lane as she shared a glimpse from their early days together. Marking the special occasion, Tahira shared a throwback picture that captured a sweet moment from their courtship days. Along with the photographs, she penned a romantic note expressing her enduring love for Ayushmann.

“Love you b’day boy forever, since forever, in all possible dimensions, in all possible forms,” she wrote in the caption. The heartfelt birthday wish offered a glimpse into the couple’s long-standing relationship and the bond they have shared since their early years together.

The carousel of photos features Tahira and Ayushmann striking poses together during various occasions. The first throwback appears to be from their courtship days, with both of them looking young. The subsequent pictures capture glimpses from their vacations and other memorable moments they have shared over the years.

Tahira and Ayushmann, who have known each other since their school days, have often spoken about their journey together and have continued to support each other through their personal and professional lives.

Ayushmann Khurrana turned 42 on Monday and received an outpouring of birthday wishes from his family, friends, and co-stars on social media. Several of them took to their respective platforms to share heartfelt messages and extend their warm wishes to the actor on his special day.

Meanwhile, in June, Tahira Kashyap and Ayushmann Khurrana travelled to Nepal for a peaceful getaway. The writer and filmmaker shared glimpses of their relaxing trip on Instagram, giving a peek into their time together amid the scenic surroundings. Sharing a series of pictures from the vacation, Tahira had written, “The last one in the carrousel is all everyone wants. And the ninth one needed to have the lens cleaned.”

For the unversed, Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap have been together since their childhood and eventually got married on November 1, 2008. The couple spent their growing-up years together in Chandigarh before beginning their married life. They now have two children, son Virajveer and daughter Varushka.

--IANS

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