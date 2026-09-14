Jackie Shroff celebrates 8 years of ‘Ventilator’ starring Pratik Gandhi

Mumbai, Sep 14 (IANS) Bollywood star Jackie Shroff marked the eight year anniversary of his Gujarati film ‘Ventilator’, starring Pratik Gandhi.

The film, which released on September 14, 2018, was a Gujarati adaptation of the 2016 Marathi film of the same name, originally written and directed by Rajesh Mapuskar.

The Gujarati version was directed by Umang Vyas and produced by Falguni Patel and Lawrence D'Souza under Irada Entertainment.

The film revolves around the Mandalia family, which comes together when its patriarch, Girija Prasad Mandalia, is placed on a ventilator. At its heart, the film explores family bonds, love, respect and the complicated relationships between generations.

Pratik Gandhi plays Prashant Mandalia, Girija Prasad's son, whose relationship with his father forms an important emotional thread in the narrative.

Jackie Shroff plays Jagdish ‘Jaggu’ Mandalia, while the ensemble also features Pravinchandra Shukla, Sanjay Goradia, Utkarsh Mazumdar, Suchita Trivedi, Mehul Buch, Tejal Vyas and Mitra Gadhavi. Juhi Chawla and Malhar Thakar also make cameo appearances.

The film marked an important phase in Gandhi's career as he established himself as one of the prominent actors of Gujarati cinema. Before becoming a familiar face to the wider Hindi-speaking audience, Pratik Gandhi had already built a strong body of work in Gujarati films, with movies such as Bey Yaar, Wrong Side Raju, Tamburo and Love Ni Bhavai.

The actor’s breakthrough on the Hindi streaming scene came with Hansal Mehta's ‘Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story’ in 2020, in which he played stockbroker Harshad Mehta. The performance brought him widespread recognition across India.

–IANS

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