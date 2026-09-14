Arjun Bijlani welcomes Bappa home with family: ‘The feeling of everyone coming together is very special’

Mumbai, Sep 14 (IANS) Actor Arjun Bijlani has opened up about welcoming Ganpati Bappa home with his family.

Talking to IANS, he shared why the festival holds a special place in his heart. The ‘Naagin’ actor said the tradition of coming together for aarti and celebrating the festival with loved ones makes the occasion particularly meaningful for him. Arjun shared, “Ganesh Chaturthi has always been very special to me. Being a Maharashtrian, Bappa has been a part of my life since childhood, but living in Mumbai makes you experience the festival on a completely different level. The energy, the devotion and the togetherness you see everywhere is beautiful. For me, it is not just a festival, it is a time to bring Bappa home, spend time with family, pray together and just feel grateful.”

He added, “The tradition of bringing Bappa home and doing the aarti together as a family is something I have always held close to my heart. The feeling of everyone coming together, taking a moment away from their busy lives and praying together is very special. Even today, no matter how hectic my schedule gets, I make sure I am there for the celebrations.”

“We bring Bappa home every year and celebrate with full happiness and enthusiasm. For me and my family, those days are filled with a lot of positivity, aarti, family time, food, and of course, lots of love for Bappa,” he added.

Arjun Bijlani also spoke about the life lessons he draws from Lord Ganesha. “I think the biggest lesson is to remain calm and keep moving forward with faith. Life will always have challenges, but Bappa teaches us to face them with patience, positivity and humility. I try to remind myself that every obstacle teaches you something and eventually makes you stronger,” he said.

Looking back at his memories of celebrating Ganpati over the years, Arjun mentioned, “I have so many beautiful memories with Bappa over the years. Every year, the celebrations create a new memory, but the feeling remains the same: pure happiness, gratitude, and love for Bappa.”

--IANS

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