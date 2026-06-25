Rajinikanth's 'Dharman' unit drops making video of Superstar's first look

Chennai, June 25 (IANS) The makers of Superstar Rajinikanth's upcoming film, 'Dharman', being directed by Aswath Marimuthu, on Thursday released a making video that showed how the team had arrived at the Superstar's First Look in the film.

Taking to its X timeline, Raaj Kamal Films International, the production house of actor Kamal Haasan which is producing this film, shared the glimpse video and wrote, "THE OG SWAG. #Dharman. The Making of the First Look."

The video featured a shot of the accessories that were kept for Rajini to choose from. It also showed director Aswath showing the exact pose in which he wanted the Superstar to stand. The video also showed Kamal Haasan accompanying Rajinikanth and the two legends of Tamil cinema exchanging pleasantries.

For the unaware, the makers of the film had on Wednesday announced the title of the film as 'Dharman'. Actor, producer and parliamentarian Kamal Haasan had taken to his X timeline to announce the title of the film.

Sharing the title poster of the film, he wrote, "Dharmame vellum! (Dharma will only win) #Dharman #Thalaivar173 #SuperstarRajinikanth @rajinikanth #Mahendran @Dir_Ashwath @anirudhofficial @anbariv @RKFI @turmericmediaTM @magizhmandram."

The title poster of the film that was released on the occasion showed Rajinikanth in an operation theatre in a hospital holding a scalpel, even as he seemed to have one leg placed over the body of a slain rowdy sheeter.

The poster lends credence to rumours that Rajinikanth will be seen playing a doctor in the film. The title announcement comes on a day the film is being launched with a grand pooja ceremony.

Earlier this month, a video clip put out by actor Kamal Haasan's production house Raaj Kamal Films International (RKFI) wishing director Ashwath Marimuthu on his birthday had strengthened rumours doing the rounds in the industry that Ashwath Marimuthu was indeed the person chosen to direct the firm's next film, featuring Superstar Rajinikanth in the lead.

RKFI in its greeting to Ashwath Marimuthu on his birthday had said, "From Imagination to Inspiration Birthday wishes to Director @Dir_Ashwath #HBDAshwathMarimuthu #AshwathMarimuthu."

The birthday video, which had a song with phrases like "Hit 'em up", "give them a fun ride, Serving that thump right", had led to a number of fans believing that the the director was indeed the one who had been picked to direct #Thalaivar173, a film that has already seen two directors step in and step out of it.

'Dharman' has triggered excitement ever since actor, producer and politician Kamal Haasan first announced that his production house, Raaj Kamal Films International (RKFI), would be producing it.

One of Tamil cinema's most successful directors, Sundar C, was to originally direct this film, which Kamal Haasan had said would be a magnum opus. However, to everybody's surprise, director Sundar C opted out of the project.

Soon after Sundar C's exit, the makers in the new year announced that director Cibi Chakravarthy would be directing the film. However, sources in the industry suggested that Cibi Chakravarthy had moved out and that the makers were looking for a new director.

Rumours then began doing the rounds that Ashwath Marimuthu was being considered to direct this film. On Wednesday, RKFI officially announced that Ashwath Marimuthu would indeed be directing this film.

The film is to have music by Anirudh. Cinematography for the film is by Niketh Bommi and editing will be by Pradeep E Raghav. Stunts in the film are to be choreographed by National Award winning duo Anbariv. The film is being produced by Kamal Haasan and R Mahendran and co-produced by S Disney.

--IANS

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