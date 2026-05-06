Rajinikanth meets Stalin after DMK's defeat, expresses solidarity

Chennai, May 6 (IANS) In a significant political development following the Tamil Nadu Assembly election results, superstar Rajinikanth on Wednesday met DMK President M.K. Stalin at his residence in Alwarpet, Chennai, amid intense political activity surrounding government formation in the state.

According to sources, Rajinikanth expressed solidarity with Stalin after the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s disappointing performance in the Assembly elections and conveyed that he would continue to stand by the senior leader during difficult political circumstances.

The meeting lasted for some time and is being viewed in political circles as an important gesture of personal and political support at a time when the DMK is facing one of its biggest electoral setbacks in recent years.

The DMK, which had been in power for one term under Stalin’s leadership, managed to secure only 59 seats in the 234-member Assembly, losing power after a high-voltage election campaign dominated by anti-incumbency sentiments and the dramatic rise of actor-politician Vijay and his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

While Rajinikanth met Stalin at his residence, senior leaders from the DMK-led alliance, including the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and Left parties, visited 'Anna Arivalayam', the DMK headquarters, and extended support to the party leadership following the defeat.

Party insiders said the meetings focused on maintaining opposition unity and preparing for the evolving political situation in the state.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu politics has witnessed rapid developments after TVK emerged as the single largest party with 108 seats, falling short of the majority mark of 118.

The Congress, which won five seats, has already announced conditional support to Vijay for government formation, while TVK has also reached out to the CPI, CPI(M), and VCK, seeking additional backing.

Governor R.V. Arlekar, who holds additional charge of Tamil Nadu, arrived in Chennai on Wednesday amid expectations that Vijay may formally stake claim to form the government.

Political observers believe the coming days could witness intense negotiations among parties as Tamil Nadu moves towards an era of coalition politics unprecedented in recent decades.

--IANS

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