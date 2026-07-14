Rajinikanth congratulates Vishnu Vishal for 'Gatta Kusthi 2'

Chennai, July 14 (IANS) Actor Vishnu Vishal, who played the lead in director Chella Ayyavu's superhit comedy entertainer 'Gatta Kusthi 2', on Tuesday disclosed that he had received a call from Superstar Rajinikanth who, after watching the film, had showered praises on the film and its unit.

Taking to his social media timelines to share an update about the call he had received from Rajinikanth, Vishnu Vishal first wrote what Rajinikanth had told him.

"Semma padam. Romba jolly aana entertainer.. Indha madhri padam ippo ellam varadhe illa.. Romba nalla perform panirkeenga. Aishwarya Lekshmi um, nalla performance. Kutty Zara papa, epdi pudicheenga. She was just BRILLIANT. Vishnu, ungalukku nalla script sense iruku.. Innum nalla padangal neraiya kudunga... (Awesome film. It was a jolly entertainer... Nowadays such films don't come at all. You have performed well in the film. Aishwarya Lekshmi too has come up with a good performance. Where did you find the child Zara? She was just brilliant. Vishnu, you have a good script sense. Please continue to give more good films.)"

The actor then went on to say, "Absolutely elated and excited to receive a call from the one and only Superstar Rajinikanth sir, after he watched #GattaKusthi2. The best part of the journey was in getting this call from him.. His words - a major motivation for the journey ahead.. Thank you sir!"

For the unaware, the film, which is the second instalment from the superhit franchise 'Gatta Kusthi', hit screens worldwide on July 3 this year.

The film went on to emerge such a huge superhit so much so that the film's producer decided to gift Vishnu Vishal a brand new BMW 3 series car.

Soon after receiving the car, Vishnu Vishal had taken to his X timeline to pen a note of gratitude. He wrote, "My first ever gift from a producer, I'll remember it forever. Special thanks to @VelsFilmIntl @IshariKGanesh sir for his amazing support during the journey of #GattaKusthi2. Eternally grateful!"

--IANS

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