June 30, 2026 7:43 PM हिंदी

Rajeev Khandelwal says ‘Vande Bharatam’ is not a show but pan-India movement

Rajeev Khandelwal says ‘Vande Bharatam’ is not a show but pan-India movement (Photo: PR)

Mumbai, June 30 (IANS) Actor Rajeev Khandelwal, who serves as the host on the show ‘Vande Bharatam’, has called it a pan-India movement.

The show is a nationwide initiative that celebrates innovation, entrepreneurship and the spirit of new-age India. For Rajeev, the association goes far beyond adding another hosting credit to his impressive career.

Talking about the same, Rajeev said, “It’s great to be a part of a show which is actually more of a movement than of a show and something which is pan-India, something which involves the entire country and something that contributes to the future of the country”.

The actor is known for his credibility, warmth and ability to connect with audiences across television, films and digital platforms, Rajeev’s association adds a relatable and trustworthy voice to the initiative. His presence promises to make the journey not just entertaining but deeply inspiring, celebrating the dreams and determination of people who are building a stronger, brighter India one idea at a time.

“So the moment I was approached and when I understood the whole spirit of the show and the series, I said yes. And as an actor, as an artist, as a host, as someone who people look up to, I feel it’s one of the many ways of giving back to my own country”, he added.

The series aims to shed light on inspiring innovators, entrepreneurs and changemakers from every corner of India, bringing untold stories of ambition, resilience and vision to a national audience. As the face of the initiative, the actor will guide viewers through this inspiring journey, interacting with participants and showcasing ideas that have the potential to shape the future of the nation.

‘Vande Bharatam’ is a talent-hunt and mentorship platform aimed at finding India’s next entrepreneurs and innovators.

--IANS

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