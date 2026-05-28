Vikrant Massey asks son Vardaan to 'slow down': You’re growing up too fast

Mumbai, May 28 (IANS) Actor Vikrant Massey has made an adorable appeal to his son Vardaan to stop growing up so fast.

The '12th Fail' actor took to his official Instagram handle and published an adorable photo of his little one with his better half, Sheetal Thakur. The mother and son duo were seen savouring ice cream in the picture captioned, "Slow down my love…You’re growing up too fast!!! (sic)," followed by a red heart and evil eye emoji.

Sheetal also reacted to the cute post with a couple of teary-eyed emojis.

For those who do not know, Vikrant and Sheetal were in a relationship for a few years before finally tying the knot in 2022 in a private ceremony.

Stepping into the next chapter of their lives, the couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on February 7, 2024.

Time and again, Vikrant keeps on treating his Insta family with glimpses from his precious family time.

In April, the 'Mirzapur' actor enjoyed a vacation with his wife and son in Shimla.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, Sheetal published a set of happy photos from their family time.

A photo had Vikrant playing with his son in the garden as little Vardaan ran towards his dad. We could also see Vikrant, Sheetal, and Vardaan facing the camera together for a perfect family photo on a bench.

This vacay dump was captioned, "Here’s to going above and beyond for your Family. Shimla /Theog...2026".

On the professional front, Vikrant will essay the role of the spiritual leader, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, in the forthcoming drama, "White".

Helmed by Montoo Bassi, the project is being backed by Siddharth Anand under the banner of Marflix Pictures, along with Mahaveer Jain Films and Peacecraft Pictures.

Furthermore, Vikrant also has "Yaar Jigri" and "Talaakhon Mein Ek" in his kitty.

--IANS

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