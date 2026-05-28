French Open: Osaka brushes past Vekic to enter Rd 3

Paris, May 28 (IANS) Naomi Osaka secured a close victory in one of the most competitive matches of the women’s draw on Thursday, beating Croatia’s Donna Vekic 7-6(1), 6-4 after nearly two hours of intense baseline exchanges at Court Simonne-Mathieu in the French Open.

The four-time Grand Slam champion persisted with her promising comeback on clay by advancing to the third round of Roland-Garros. There, she will encounter the emerging American teenager Iva Jovic in a first-ever match between two players at very different career stages.

Although the scoreline indicated a straight-sets victory, the match was scarcely comfortable. Vekić, who won Olympic silver at last year's Paris Games, consistently pressured Osaka and even held serve to start the match, but momentum shifted markedly in the Japanese player's favour. Osaka raised her game during the tie-break, winning it 7-1, and maintained a close lead in the second set to advance to the last 32.

Osaka's victory signifies her best performance in Paris since 2019 and only her fourth time reaching the third round at Roland-Garros. Although clay was once seen as her least suitable surface, her improved movement and patience during the first week indicate her increasing comfort on the red dirt.

As has become customary on her return to the tour, Osaka also drew attention before stepping on court with another striking fashion choice, a layered white skirt worn over a sparkling dress as she entered. Waiting for her in the next round is one of the tournament’s youngest remaining players. Eighteen-year-old Jovic delivered one of the day’s most emphatic performances, dismantling fellow American Emma Navarro 6-0, 6-3.

The opening set lasted just 20 minutes as Jovic dominated the 25th seed with aggressive returns and continuous baseline play. Navarro never regained his rhythm, and the teenager secured a commanding win in only 78 minutes.

The result was particularly meaningful for Jovic, who had been defeated by Navarro just eight days earlier in Strasbourg while preparing for Roland-Garros. That loss occurred in three sets during Navarro’s successful run to the title at the WTA 500 tournament, making Thursday’s performance a strong comeback from the young American.

Jovic has advanced to the third round in Paris for the first time, marking a significant milestone in her breakthrough season. Earlier this year, she made her Grand Slam debut with a quarter-final appearance at the Australian Open.

The upcoming match between Osaka and Jovic is now one of the most captivating third-round encounters in the women’s draw, featuring a former world No. 1 still finding her rhythm against an emerging teenage player who is gaining confidence.

The winner is expected to face the current world No. 1, Aryna Sabalenka, in the fourth round if the top seed moves past her side of the bracket.

--IANS

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