Raigarh traders welcome 'Saptadhara', expect economic growth and new business opportunities

Raigarh (Chhattisgarh), Aug 15 (IANS) Local traders in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh have welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of the 'Saptadhara' initiative, describing it as an important roadmap for strengthening India's economy and creating new opportunities for business, investment and employment.

Under Saptadhara, the Modi government has identified seven key areas for focused development -- manufacturing; agriculture and food processing; technology and artificial intelligence; PM Gati Shakti; defence and civil defence; green and blue economy; and India's soft power.

Vijay Chhabra, textile trader, said a stronger focus on manufacturing and local value chains could help increase investment and create opportunities for businesses and industries of different sizes.

He also stressed the need for affordable raw materials for industries.

According to him, if the Union government takes effective steps to make raw materials available at lower prices, production costs could come down. This would benefit both traders and consumers by making products more affordable.

Another trader Ravi Katare said businesses have faced several challenges since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Rising prices of various commodities have increased operating and production costs, affecting markets as well as consumer purchasing capacity.

He expressed hope that the new industrial policy and the initiatives under Saptadhara would help revive business activity and provide fresh momentum to the economy.

Trader Vijay Agrawal said the next five to seven years could be crucial for India's economic growth if the initiatives are implemented effectively at the ground level and industries receive the necessary infrastructure, facilities and affordable raw materials.

Another trader Omkar Singh Bagga believes this could accelerate production, investment, employment and business opportunities across the country.

According to traders, PM Modi's Independence Day speech has rolled out several opportunities for growth and development in various sectors of the country's economy.

Moreover, PM Modi has vision to take Indian products at the global stage in more emphatic way.

--IANS

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