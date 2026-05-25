Rahul has been a fantastic batsman for any team that he has played for: Rayudu

New Delhi, May 25 (IANS) Former India batter Ambati Rayudu said KL Rahul has been a fantastic batter for every team he has represented in the IPL, adding that the Delhi Capitals wicketkeeper-batter deserves to win an IPL trophy after having another prolific season with the bat.

Rahul finished IPL 2026 with 593 runs in 14 games at a strike rate of 174.41, including a 30‑ball 60 against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens, as DC ended at sixth spot on the points table.

“He was picking him (Narine) well and also some of the shots were exceptional. The straight hits that he played against Narine were, I think, some of the best shots that we have seen so far against Narine in the season. I don’t think anybody has taken on Narine as KL Rahul.

“It looks like he takes on all the big bowlers in the IPL. He has taken on (Josh) Hazlewood, he has taken on Narine. He is a class player, and Delhi needs to give him a team that wins him an IPL trophy because he deserves it. He has been a fantastic batsman for any team that he has played for. So he deserves the trophy and hopefully he gets it soon,” said Rayudu on ESPNCricinfo.

Former Mumbai Indians head coach Mark Boucher hailed Rahul’s impact in IPL 2026, saying his aggressive batting against spin twins Narine and Varun Chakravarthy set the tone for DC having a productive time in the middle overs.

"This is the reason why we always say that it is so important for Delhi for him to get past the powerplay. You have a team like KKR, who have got the spin twins that have really made life very difficult for every other team after the powerplay. And you have a guy like KL who comes in there and he takes the game on and all of a sudden you look at their figures afterwards and they haven't really had a big impact on the game.

"Their (economy) rates are still eight-nine, but that is largely due to KL setting the momentum for those overs in the middle. That is what one quality batsman [can do]... He is not good, he is a very good player. That is what one quality batsman can do if he is in and he starts to dominate the proceedings," he added.

Talking about DC missing the playoffs yet again, Boucher felt it was a case of what-ifs. "It is a competition of what could have been if you want to look at it like that. Two (more) wins and they are qualifying, and they look like a good team at the moment."

Rayudu, meanwhile, added that DC should have been pushing for the title. “When you have a bowling side that is that experienced (Mitchell Starc, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel in the main) and that capable and have match‑winners in your batting line‑up like (David) Miller and KL Rahul and all others to complement them, that is a side that should be in top two trying to play the finals, trying to win the competition.

"Somehow they have managed to just not do things right for the longest time. It is not only this season, for the longest time they have had some brilliant sides at their disposal, and they have never managed to keep them in a good space. I think Delhi should really go back and introspect and come back stronger and I hope they don’t change many personnel, the big ones in their squad," he added.

--IANS

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