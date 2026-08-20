LoP Gandhi’s Pune visit: A litmus test for internal unity of party's local unit

Mumbai, Aug 20 (IANS) The Congress party’s Pune unit, historically one of its vital nerve centres, is aiming to revitalise its organisational strength as Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, visits the city on August 22.

The high-profile interactive session with students comes at a critical juncture for the faction-ridden unit, serving as both an outreach effort and a crucial litmus test for internal unity. ​

The visit aligns with LoP Gandhi’s nationwide student campaign, ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’. The Pune segment focusses specifically on female students under the theme 'Now young women will speak, and the nation will listen'.

Operating in Maharashtra’s premier educational hub, the program addresses systemic issues including NEET exam paper leaks, rising education costs, personal safety, competitive exam preparation, hostel facilities, and campus infrastructure. ​

The national outreach coincides with a major administrative overhaul within the Pune City Congress, which recently divided its structure into East Pune and West Pune zones to decentralise leadership. However, this split has exacerbated factionalism. While, West Zone President Deepti Chaudhari has finalised and released her official committee appointments, selections for the East Zone executive committee, led by Prashant Jagtap, who joined the Congress from the NCP(SP), remain pending.

Joint preparatory sessions for the event highlighted power dynamics, with Chaudhari opening proceedings while Jagtap presented proposals. ​

Despite launching street-level protests against civic issues like potholes, traffic congestion, and illegal encroachments, analysts note the party's biggest challenge remains its internal rivalries rather than opposition dominance. ​

Former party legislator Anant Gadgil, who is the grandson of Congress veteran late Kakasaheb Gadgil, emphasised the strategic timing of the visit.

​"Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Pune, the Oxford of the East, will rejuvenate Gen Z towards the Congress' ideology. Gen Z is sharp enough to read between the lines of ideological divides. Pune City expects this visit to activate workers, strengthen the organisation, and consolidate our position ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections," Anant Gadgil said. ​

Political observers contend that while the event provides a platform to align local civic grievances—such as water supply, parking, and pollution—with national student issues, the campaign's long-term success depends on whether local leadership can unite after the event.

(Sanjay Jog can be contacted at sanjay.j@isns.in)

--IANS

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