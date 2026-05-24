'Rahul Gandhi should worry about himself': NDA leaders on remarks against Modi govt

New Delhi, May 24 (IANS) The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders, led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), launched a sharp attack on Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Sunday. They said Gandhi should "worry about his own electoral victory" rather than thinking about the BJP.

The political exchange comes after LoP Gandhi reportedly said that the “Modi government will fall in the next one year” during a Congress minority advisory committee meeting, attributing it to rising economic discontent.

Bihar BJP President Sanjay Saraogi said, "Rahul Gandhi should worry about himself whether he will win (any election) or not; the Congress has been wiped out."

"The Congress party is no longer relevant in India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the most popular leader in the world, and the Bharatiya Janata Party is the largest party globally," he told reporters.

According to Union Minister and Republican Party of India (Athawale) National President Ramdas Athawale, Rahul Gandhi is making "predictions about the future",

"His predictions are not accurate. The whole country knows that in 2019, when the Congress Party got only 52 seats, Rahul Gandhi had said that he would remove PM Narendra Modi, but under the Prime Minister's leadership, the NDA won a majority," he told IANS.

Referring to the BJP individually falling short of a majority in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he said: "Though the BJP fell short, we did not allege bogus voting or blame the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM)."

He asserted that the BJP-led NDA will gain a majority in the 2029 polls as well, and PM Modi will be sworn in as the Prime Minister.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis called Gandhi's statement as "wishful thinking".

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said Rahul Gandhi is going through "extreme frustration".

He said that PM Modi's welfare schemes for the poor have garnered popularity among the people, and public trust in the Prime Minister has increased.

"Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party understand this very well, that their plans are no longer going to succeed. That is why they (Congress) have been constantly using inappropriate words (against BJP leaders). The people of the country will never forgive them," he added.

Earlier, a political controversy had erupted over LoP Rahul Gandhi's alleged "traitor" remark against PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

--IANS

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