FIFA WC: When and where to watch Portugal vs DR Congo; know all details

Houston, June 16 (IANS) Portugal will kick off their 2026 World Cup journey against DR Congo on Wednesday, aiming for an ideal start in Group K, which also features Colombia and Uzbekistan. Widely considered favourites to progress, Roberto Martinez's side will be keen to secure three points early and strengthen their bid to finish top of the group.

The spotlight will once again fall on Cristiano Ronaldo, who enters what is expected to be his sixth and final World Cup. At 41, the Portuguese captain has already lifted the UEFA European Championship and two UEFA Nations League titles, but the World Cup remains the one major honour missing from his glittering career.

For DR Congo, the tournament marks a long-awaited return to football's biggest stage after more than five decades. Their only previous appearance came in 1974, when the nation competed as Zaire. Having finally ended a 52-year absence from the World Cup, Sebastien Desabre's side will now look to build on that achievement and prove they can challenge more established opponents in Group K.

How to watch Portugal vs DR Congo live in India:

Live streaming and live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 football matches will be available on the Zee5 platform and app in India. A subscription will be needed.

Live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be available on the Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD TV channels in India.

Key details:

Date and kick-off time: Wednesday, June 17, 10.30 PM IST

Venue: Houston Stadium, Texas, USA

Referee: Abdulrahman Al-Jassim

Squads:

Portugal-

Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa, Jose Sa, Rui Silva

Defenders: Diogo Dalot, Matheus Nunes, Nelson Semedo, João Cancelo, Nuno Mendes, Gonçalo Inácio, Renato Veiga, Rúben Dias, Tomas Araujo

Midfielders: Ruben Neves, Samuel Costa, Joao Neves, Vitinha, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva

Forwards: João Félix, Francisco Trincão, Francisco Conceição, Pedro Neto, Rafael Leão, Gonçalo Guedes, Gonçalo Ramos; Cristiano Ronaldo

DR Congo-

Goalkeepers: Timothy Fayulu, Lionel Mpasi, Mike Epolo

Defenders: Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Gedeon Kalulu, Joris Kayembe, Arthur Masuaku, Steve Kapuadi, Rocky Bushiri, Axel Tuanzebe, Chancel Mbemba, Dylan Batubinsika

Midfielders: Noah Sadiki, Samuel Moutoussamy, Edo Kayembe, Nathan Mukau, Charles Pickel, Ngal’ayel Mukau Mbuku, Brian Cipenga, Theo Bongonda, Gael Kakuta

Forwards: Meschack Elia, Fiston Mayele, Cedric Bakambu, Simon Banza, Yoane Wissa

--IANS

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