June 16, 2026 5:30 PM हिंदी

45 pc of Pakistan's population living in poverty amid governance crisis: Report

45 pc of Pakistan's population living in poverty amid governance crisis: Report

New Delhi, June 16 (IANS) Nearly 45 per cent of Pakistan's population is living in poverty amid a deepening governance and institutional crisis that continues to undermine the country's economic potential, a report has said.

A report published in The Dawn said Pakistan's recurring economic crises are not solely the result of IMF programmes or economic policy failures but stem from a broader leadership deficit and weakening institutions.

The country has repeatedly entered IMF-supported programmes, achieving temporary macroeconomic stability but failing to address underlying economic weaknesses, it added.

In addition, it pointed to a sharp decline in financial support for businesses, noting that Pakistan's private sector credit-to-GDP ratio has fallen from 27 per cent in 2008 to just 8.7 per cent in 2025, among the lowest levels across emerging economies.

Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) have witnessed a significant decline in financing. SME lending has dropped from around 17 per cent in the mid-2000s to just 6 per cent.

Meanwhile, exports came at 10 per cent of GDP, down from 17 per cent two decades ago, reflecting the country's inability to diversify and strengthen its industrial base.

Patronage networks and political interference have weakened the civil service and public institutions, discouraging merit-based decision-making and reducing administrative efficiency, it said.

The report raised concerns about Pakistan's judicial system, citing more than two million pending cases in district courts and over 1,100 vacant judicial positions, which it said have weakened contract enforcement and investor confidence.

Boards of state-owned enterprises, regulatory authorities and major institutions are frequently populated through personal connections rather than merit, limiting accountability and effective oversight.

Pakistan possesses significant economic potential due to its large population, entrepreneurial base and strategic location, but warned that continued governance failures and the exclusion of capable individuals from decision-making processes could further erode the country's growth prospects, the report said.

--IANS

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