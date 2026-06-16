June 16, 2026 5:34 PM हिंदी

Tamannaah Bhatia was unsatisfied with the 'Kaavaalaa' song: Could have done better

Tamannaah Bhatia was unsatisfied with the 'Kaavaalaa' song: Could have done better

Mumbai, June 16 (IANS) Actress Tamannaah Bhatia revealed that she was unsatisfied with her performance in the song 'Kaavaalaa' from Rajinikanth's 'Jailer'.

As director and choreographer, Farah Khan visited Tamannaah at her beautiful Mumbai home for her YouTube vlogs, the two ladies discussed the various songs the 'Baahubali' actress has been a part of.

Tamannaah told Farah that she felt she could have done a better job in the 'Kaavaalaa' track.

"I was a little unsatisfied when I shot for 'Kaavaalaa' because I felt like I could have done better," she was heard saying.

Pitching it, Farah remarked, "But you are that type who always feels they could have done better."

"But I rehearsed for 'Aaj Ki Raat' for 15 days and I wanted to spend that time. I am not a trained dancer," Tamannaah went on to add.

Composed by Anirudh Ravichander, the lyrics of 'Kaavaalaa' have been penned by Arunraja Kamaraj. The peppy dance number has been performed by Shilpa Rao.

On the work front, Tamannaah has been roped in for "Vvan – Force of the Forrest" in which she will be seen sharing screen space with Sidharth Malhotra for the first time. Touted to explore the cultural folklore genre, the story for the drama has been provided by Arunabh Kumar.

Made under the direction of Deepak Mishra and Arunabh Kumar, the film has been backed by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Arunabh Kumar, and Niraj Kothari, while Manu Anand has looked after the camera work.

In addition to this, Tamannaah has also been roped in for an upcoming horror film, “Ragini 3". The movie also stars Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan as the lead.

Produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, "Ragini 3" has already managed to create some massive buzz among cinephiles.

However, more details regarding the project have been kept under wraps for now.

--IANS

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