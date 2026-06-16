Telegram removed from Google Play Store after Govt restrictions, still available on Apple App Store

New Delhi, June 16 (IANS) Telegram has been removed from the Google Play Store in India following the Centre's decision to temporarily restrict access to the messaging platform ahead of the NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination.

As a result, new users are currently unable to download the app through Google's official Android marketplace.

The move follows government action aimed at curbing alleged examination-related fraud, misinformation and cheating networks operating through the platform.

However, it is still available on Apple App Store. The development comes days after the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), acting on recommendations from the National Testing Agency (NTA), imposed a temporary restriction on Telegram until June 22.

The government said the measure was necessary to prevent the spread of examination-related fraud, misinformation campaigns and cheating networks ahead of the NEET (UG) re-examination scheduled for June 21.

According to the NTA, the restriction was issued under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000, and covers the examination period as well as its immediate aftermath.

The agency had stated that several Telegram channels and groups were allegedly being used to circulate misleading claims regarding examination paper leaks and to lure students with fraudulent offers promising access to question papers.

In addition to the temporary access restriction, Telegram was directed to disable its message-editing feature in India until June 30.

Authorities argued that the feature had previously been misused to create fabricated evidence of paper leaks by allowing users to edit old messages and replace attached files while retaining original timestamps.

The NTA had maintained that despite widespread claims circulating online, no NEET examination paper had been leaked.

It said the restrictions were imposed only after targeted actions, including the removal of specific channels, groups and bots, were found insufficient to tackle the scale of the problem.

The agency also credited the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), operating under the Ministry of Home Affairs, along with state police forces and other central agencies, for identifying and acting against Telegram-based fraud networks.

Law enforcement agencies across multiple states have launched investigations into examination-related scams allegedly conducted through social media and messaging platforms.

--IANS

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