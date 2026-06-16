Pakistan: Imran Khan's sister raises fresh questions over former PM's treatment

Islamabad, June 16 (IANS) Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's sister, Aleema Khan, has raised questions over the medical treatment being provided to her brother, making it clear that they will be rejecting any medical report issued by Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS). Aleema Khan also called for immediate restoration of Imran Khan's lawful rights as a prisoner, with access to independent and professional medical treatment in presence of family as the highest and most urgent priority.

She said that they do not accept the government's version of events and called for examining and treating Imran Khan at Shifa International Hospital in Islamabad.

Aleema Khan's statement comes after Imran Khan was taken to the PIMS on Monday for a follow-up eye treatment, where doctors administered his fifth intravitreal injection after medical examinations. Hospital officials said doctors examined Imran Khan before the procedure and found him "clinically stable", leading Pakistani media outlet Geo News reported. The statement added: "[Imran's] optical coherence tomography was performed, which showed clinical improvement."

In a statement shared on X, Aleema Khan stated, "We have received reports that Imran Khan was again taken to PIMS in the early hours of 15 June. We found out through a tweet by Barrister Gohar on the morning of 15 June. We reject any medical report generated by PIMS regarding Imran Khan’s condition. The same institution has previously made questionable claims, including the assertion that Imran Khan had recovered 90 per cent of his eyesight. Imran Khan himself rejected these claims when his lawyer later met him at Adiala Jail."

"A fundamental question remains unanswered: Why does Imran Khan require a fifth injection? We do not accept the government’s version of events. We demand that Imran Khan be examined and treated by independent, qualified specialists at Shifa International Hospital, Islamabad. This is an urgent and immediate priority. A full bench court order permits six family members to meet Imran Khan every Tuesday. Yet over the past eight months, the authorities have largely violated this order. My sister, Dr. Uzma Khan, has only been allowed to meet him a few times, and her last meeting took place on 2 December, 2025," she added.

Aleema Khan accused the Pakistani government of using isolation and deprivation as tools of pressure against Imran Khan. She termed denial of Imran Khan's rights a "political issue and clear violation of jail manual and High Coourt Orders."

"We reject the government’s continued use of isolation and deprivation as tools of pressure against Imran Khan. Today, we expect all six family members to be allowed to meet him in accordance with the court’s order. The denial of Imran Khan’s rights is not merely a political issue; it is a clear violation of both the jail manual and High Court orders," Aleema Khan posted on X.

She stated that Imran Khan is entitled to a weekly telephone call with his sons, a weekly meeting with family members, a weekly meeting with his legal counsel, access to books and reading material, access to television and newspapers, access to proper medical treatment and regular medical check-ups and notification to immediate family members before any medical procedure is carried out.

"In addition, High Court full bench orders provide that: 1. Imran Khan must be allowed to speak with his sons by telephone. 2. Six family members and six lawyers may meet him every Tuesday. 3. Six friends, including party representatives, may meet him every Thursday. We demand the immediate restoration of all of Imran Khan’s lawful rights as a prisoner, with access to independent and professional medical treatment in presence of family as the highest and most urgent priority," Aleema Khan wrote on X.

--IANS

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