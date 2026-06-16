Sharib Hashmi on 9 years of 'Pullu': First Hindi film that tried to break the menstruation taboo

Mumbai, June 16 (IANS) Actor Sharib Hashmi used social media to celebrate his 2017 drama 'Pullu' completing 9 years of release.

In his latest post, published on Tuesday, Sharib reiterated that 'Pullu' is the first Hindi movie that tried to break the taboo around menstruation.

Sharing a couple of unseen glimpses from the drama on his official Instagram account, Sharib wrote, "9 Years of #Phullu !!! The first Hindi film that tried to break the taboo attached with #menstruation #periods #sanitarypads in India and being a part of a ‘1st’ is always very special 16thJune (sic)."

Directed by Abhishek Saxena, the project also featured Jyotii Sethi, Nutan Surya, Trisha Kale, Kimti Anand, Namya Saxena, Paras Raj Gandhi, Seema Parihar, and Nilanjana Banerjee in key roles, along with others.

Produced by Pushpa Chaudhary, Dr. Anmol Kapoor, Kshitij Chaudhary, and Raman Kapoor under the banner of Kapoor Film Inc Kc Production Pvt. Ltd banner, "Pullu" is inspired by the life of Arunachalam Muruganantham, a social activist and entrepreneur from Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, credited with making low-cost sanitary pads for women in rural areas.

It might be interesting to know that Bollywood hunk Akshay Kumar also made a movie on Arunachalam Muruganantham titled "Pad Man", which reached the audience on February 9, 2018.

Up next, Sharib will be a part of the eagerly-awaited laughter ride 'Welcome To The Jungle', which has been directed by Ahmed Khan.

The third instalment in the popular 'Welcome' franchise boasts a massive ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny lever, Aftab Shivdasani, Lara Dutta, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Daler Mehndi, Farida Jalal, Krishna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Kiran Kumar, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Vindu Dara Singh, Nawab Shah, Urvashi Rautela, Puneet Issar, Arjun Firoz Khan, Late Pankaj Dheer, Sudesh Berry, Hemant Pandey, Zakir Hussain, and Sayaji Shinde.

--IANS

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