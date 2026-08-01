August 01, 2026 11:16 PM हिंदी

Rahul Gandhi seeks apology from Centre over exam issues

Chennai: Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi addresses a consultation meeting with Tamil Nadu Congress leaders on the state's political situation and the party's future strategy in Chennai on Saturday, August 1, 2026. (Photo: IANS/X/@INCTamilNadu)

Chennai, Aug 1 (IANS) Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks about “forgiving” young protesters, saying that students across India are looking for accountability and reassurance rather than forgiveness.

His comments came after PM Modi, in an Instagram video posted late on Friday, said he would forgive young protesters accused of criticising him and his late mother, describing them as misguided youngsters who needed guidance from elders.

Taking to X, LoP Rahul Gandhi said the Prime Minister should acknowledge the challenges faced by students due to examination paper leaks, cancelled examinations and the uncertainty these incidents have created.

“India’s students do not need his forgiveness. They are owed his apology,” he wrote, urging the government to strengthen the examination system.

The Congress leader noted that students are asked to work hard and compete honestly, but often face setbacks when examinations are disrupted.

He also referred to families who had lost children following education-related pressures, sharing photographs of his interactions with parents and students.

“Nothing is more painful than seeing a parent grieve their child. Behind every young life lost is a family carrying pain that will never leave them, and serious questions about the education system,” LoP Rahul Gandhi said.

He further observed that PM Modi had not directly engaged with students or families affected by examination-related problems.

According to him, years of preparation can be undone when examinations are cancelled or compromised, leaving students uncertain about their future.

Against this backdrop, LoP Rahul Gandhi said it was important for the government to accept responsibility for shortcomings in the examination system and reassure students that corrective measures would be taken.

--IANS

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Rahul Gandhi seeks apology from Centre over exam issues