Rahul Gandhi making baseless statements to stay relevant, claims Shekhawat

New Delhi, July 30 (IANS) Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Thursday accused Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP), Rahul Gandhi, of making baseless statements in Parliament to "stay relevant" after what he described as repeated electoral defeats of the Raebareli MP.

He further alleged that LoP Gandhi's statements were neither in the interest of the nation nor the Congress party.

This came as LoP Gandhi raised serious questions over the use of force against students and sought answers from Union Home Minister Amit Shah on who had ordered the reported "firing" during the NEET leak protests in the national Capital on July 20.

Speaking to reporters on the Parliament premises, Shekhawat claimed, "Rahul Gandhi's repeated electoral defeats, whether inside or outside Parliament, and in India or abroad, have led to frustration. His declining acceptability within his own party has added to that frustration.

"To remain relevant, he is making baseless and factless statements that are neither in the interest of the country nor of democracy. These baseless statements are not even in favour of his own party."

The BJP and its allies strongly objected to LoP Gandhi's remarks, particularly his allegation that the Union Home Minister had directed action against the protesting students, and questioned the basis of his claims.

Meanwhile, Congress and its allies in the INDIA bloc staged a protest at Makar Dwar of the Parliament, demanding answers from the NDA government over the alleged use of lethal force against student protesters during the July 20 'Sansad Chalo' march against NEET paper leaks.

Holding banners carrying the message 'Who gave the orders?', INDIA bloc MPs gathered at the Parliament premises and sought accountability over the police action against students who had participated in the demonstration against NEET-related irregularities and paper leaks.

However, the BJP has maintained that there is "no truth" in Gandhi's statements and asked him to authenticate his remarks against the Home Minister.

--IANS

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