August 05, 2026 11:12 AM हिंदी

Raghav reminisces about late Asha Bhosle collaboration as 'Let's Work It Out' clocks 22 years

Raghav reminisces about late Asha Bhosle collaboration as 'Let's Work It Out' clocks 22 years

Mumbai, Aug 5 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Raghav marked the 22nd anniversary of his hit track Let's Work It Out, expressing gratitude to the late legendary singer Asha Bhosle for lending her vocal prowess for the number, which was released in 2004.

Raghav took to X, formerly called Twitter, where he shared a glimpse of the song and said that he would share the story of his first meeting with the late legendary singer Asha Bhosle in his “book”.

Raghav wrote: “I would be remiss if we didn’t celebrate 22 years of ‘Let’s Work It Out’... created with my partner in crime Mushtaq and blessed by the voice of Asha Bhosle. Let’s work it out was my fourth song to chart in the UK national chart in less than a calendar year in 2004.”

He added: “Btw I have quite the story about when I first met Asha Ji. I’ll save it for the book… Thank you all for 22 years of love and support on this song.. though I must admit I did have a breakdown when I found out it was being released as the second single off of Storyteller over Bad Bad Bad.”

“One day I will recover from this. What a time. Thank you to everyone involved in the making of Let’s work it out.”

‘Let's Work It Out’ is a 2004 R&B/pop single by Canadian singer Raghav featuring Jahaziel, released from his debut album Storyteller.

Raghav has released three studio albums: Storyteller (2004), Identity (2009), and The Phoenix (2012). In the 2010s, he released singles including "So Much", "Fire", "Top of the World", "Woohoo", and "Until the Sun Comes Up."

It was in April 2026, when Asha Bhosle passed away aged 92 due to multiple organ failure. In a career spanning over eight decades, she was honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award, and a Padma Vibhushan to name a few.

--IANS

dc/

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