Raghav Juyal on working with Shah Rukh Khan in ‘King’: ‘I forgot my dialogue when he said his lines’

Mumbai, July 22 (IANS) Actor Raghav Juyal opened up about his experience of sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in the upcoming film “King.”

Speaking exclusively to IANS, the ‘Kill’ actor called it a “dream level experience.” Raghav revealed that his first scene with the superstar left him overwhelmed as he found himself reliving childhood memories of watching Shah Rukh’s films in theatres. Talking about the surreal moment, he shared that when SRK delivered his dialogue for the first time during the shoot, he briefly forgot his own lines. He added that it was a special feeling to respond to an actor whose films he had watched multiple times while growing up.

“It's a very dream-level experience. I can't tell you in words. When I was shooting for the first time and the camera was being set up, Shah Rukh sir was there, and I was there. When he said the dialogue for the first time, I forgot my dialogue. Because you remember your childhood. You remember how you used to watch his films 5-6 times in a single-screen cinema. I used to watch his films 5-6 times.”

“He is saying the dialogue to you. You have to give the answer. How do I give the answer to Shah Rukh Khan? It felt like that. But then I controlled it. I said, ‘Do it well.’ So, it's a very surreal, different experience. It is dreamy,” added Juyal.

Raghav Juyal reportedly plays a key antagonist in the action thriller “King,” where he is said to portray the son of Jackie Shroff’s character. Reports suggest that his character will lock horns with a younger version of Shah Rukh Khan’s character, making him one of the principal villains in the film’s storyline.

“King,” written and directed by Siddharth Anand, also stars Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Rani Mukerji, and Jaideep Ahlawat. The action thriller is slated to hit theatres on 24 December 2026.

Meanwhile, Raghav Juyal is currently awaiting the release of his film ‘Bhai Tera Star Hai,' which also stars Niharika NM, Sanjay Kapoor, Barkha Singh, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Vivan Bhatena, Niki Aneja Walia, Vikalp Mehta, and others. ‘Bhai Tera Star Hai’ is scheduled to hit theatres on July 30.

--IANS

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