Raducanu handed Strasbourg wildcard as Brit eyes French Open return

New Delhi, May 13 (IANS) Emma Raducanu will make her long-awaited return to competitive tennis at next week’s Strasbourg Open after being awarded a wildcard entry into the WTA 500 event, giving the British No. 1 a vital opportunity to regain match sharpness ahead of the French Open.

The tournament in Strasbourg begins on Sunday and will serve as Raducanu’s final competitive stop before Roland Garros gets underway on May 24.

The 23-year-old has not played since suffering a third-round defeat to Amanda Anisimova at Indian Wells on March 8. Since then, Raducanu has been away from the tour due to a post-viral infection, which also forced her withdrawal from the Italian Open earlier this month.

Her absence from the clay-court swing is expected to affect her seeding prospects in Paris. Although Raducanu currently sits at world No. 30, she is projected to drop in the rankings after tournaments in Rome and Strasbourg, leaving her vulnerable to a difficult draw at the French Open.

The former US Open champion has endured an uneven campaign so far in 2026, managing seven wins from 14 matches. However, there have been encouraging signs this season, particularly in her run to the final of the Transylvania Open in February, where she collected four victories after an early exit at the Australian Open.

Raducanu will also return to a venue where she enjoyed a promising spell last year. Entering the Strasbourg Open through a wildcard in 2025, she claimed an impressive win over top-20 player Daria Kasatkina before her campaign ended against Danielle Collins.

Her decision to compete in Strasbourg suggests confidence that her recovery is nearing completion after weeks of uncertainty surrounding her fitness. Raducanu had appeared for media commitments shortly before withdrawing from the Italian Open, though she later reiterated that she would only resume playing when fully recovered.

The Briton previously stated she wanted to return only when “100% ready”.

With limited clay-court preparation this season, Strasbourg now assumes added importance as Raducanu attempts to rebuild momentum and confidence before heading to Paris for the second Grand Slam of the year.

--IANS

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