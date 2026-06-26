Radha and other international stars hail ICC Player Protection Programme in fight against online abuse

London, June 26 (IANS) India spinner Radha Yadav and host international stars have praised the ICC's Player Protection Programme, saying it offers a much-needed solution to the growing toxicity on social media, as more than 100 women cricketers signed up for the initiative during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026.

The program, in partnership with Freedom2hear, helps protect international cricketers from abusive content by filtering harmful comments and limiting repeat offenders on social media platforms.

"Social media can be an incredible way for me to connect with friends, family, and fans worldwide, but it has also become a more toxic space, especially for female athletes," Radha said. "It's important to discuss this openly and find solutions, which is why I signed up for the ICC Player Protection Programme."

There were over 50 new sign-ups before the start of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026, while the service provides additional protection across official ICC social media accounts. Seven of the 12 teams competing at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 are protected, with umpires and broadcasters also registered.

The ICC said that after the first week of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026, the tool had reviewed nearly 250,000 comments and removed almost 60,000 harmful pieces of content. More than 2,000 repeat offenders had temporary restrictions put on their interactions, and 370 users were blocked.

England wicketkeeper-batter Amy Jones said the program helps players handle the negative side of social media. "It's something we sadly have to face as international athletes in the public eye, and it can affect you negatively when you are just trying to play the game your best. We have a great relationship with most of our fans, and we enjoy interacting with them in person and online, where we can show what we do.

"But the downside is that some people choose to abuse you instead. It's great that companies are working to clean things up and offer us some protection. For the ICC to fully support this kind of service is fantastic. This program prioritises our wellbeing, and that's a good thing."

The ICC first launched the Player Protection Programme ahead of the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup a key component of the ICC’s wider approach to player wellbeing and safeguarding. It has been operated across all ICC events since then, helping participants engage confidently with fans while reducing exposure to harmful online content.

Scotland wicketkeeper-batter Sarah Bryce, one of the program's early participants, said it has changed the online experience for players. "It's nice to have that peace of mind because many players, especially young ones, use social media a lot," Bryce said.

"It's important we find ways to make social media as safe as possible, especially for young athletes who are likely more active online and more vulnerable to negative comments. I think it's extremely important, and it's great the ICC is on board, giving all players the chance to have this protection," she added.

--IANS

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