Rabbi Shergill returns to film music with Nawazuddin Siddiqui's latest track 'Talash'

Mumbai, April 16 (IANS) Singer Rabbi Shergill has made a comeback in film music with his latest song “Talash”, which is a part of Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer "Main Actor Nahin Hoon".

Made under the direction of Aditya Kripalani, the project is expected to reach the cinema halls on May 8th.

Shedding light on his latest number, "Talash", Rabbi shared, “It’s amazing to see how a piece of music can acquire new dimensions when it becomes part of a brilliant film like this. Here’s wishing them all the luck!”

Nawazuddin also talked about working with Rabbi. He said, "’Bullah ki janaa main kaun’ is one of my favourite songs. So when Aditya and Sweta told me they have a song by Rabbi for our film, I was excited, and then when I heard ‘Talash’, it was so beautiful."

Talking about his experience of collaborating with Rabbi, director Aditya Kripalani added, "I’ve loved Rabbi’s songs so much that a line from his song ‘Tere Bin’ is tattooed on my arm. So for me, it’s a milestone in my career as a storyteller. ‘Talash’, the song, speaks about the very themes that the film speaks of - loneliness and how relationships can help us change for the better. And so it’s a welcome addition to the narrative of the film."

"Main Actor Nahin Hoon" shares the tale of Mouni (Played by Chitrangada Satarupa), a frustrated yet puritanical actor in Mumbai, who meets Adnan Baig (Played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui), a depressed, recently retired banker in Frankfurt, over an online film audition. What begins as an acting session soon evolves into a deeply personal journey, as the two spend the day connected over video calls, confronting their vulnerabilities and emotional truths while navigating their respective cities.

Written, directed, and produced by Aditya Kripalani (FIPRESCI & NETPAC award winner), the film is co-produced by Sweta Chhabria Kripalani (Mumba Devi Motion Pictures) and Faizuddin Siddiqui (Side Hero Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.).

--IANS

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