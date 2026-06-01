Jackie Shroff pays tribute to Nargis on her 97th birth anniversary

Mumbai, June 1 (IANS) Bollywood star Jackie Shroff, on June 1, paid a heartfelt tribute to legendary actress Nargis on her 97th birth anniversary.

Remembering one of Indian cinema's most celebrated stars through a nostalgic social media post, Jackie shared a classic black-and-white portrait of Nargis from her younger days.

Alongside the picture, Jackie wrote, "Nargis Ji, Always in our hearts," followed by folded hands emojis.

Adding to the nostalgic mood, the actor used the timeless song 'Dil Ki Girah Khol Do' as the background score. The song, from the 1967 film 'Raat Aur Din', was sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Manna Dey and continues to be one of the memorable tracks associated with Nargis's film career.

Born on June 1, 1929, Nargis is regarded as one of the finest actresses in the history of Indian cinema. She made her screen debut as a child artiste in 'Talash-E-Haq' and later rose to prominence as a leading lady through films such as 'Barsaat', 'Andaz', 'Awaara', 'Shree 420', 'Chori Chori', 'Jagte Raho' and the Oscar-nominated classic 'Mother India'.

Talking about her performance in 'Mother India', of remains one of the most celebrated portrayals in Indian cinema.

For the uninitiated, it was during the making of 'Mother India' when Nargis grew close to actor Sunil Dutt, whom she later married.

The couple went on to become one of Bollywood's most admired pairs. They are parents to actor Sanjay Dutt and daughters Namrata Dutt and Priya Dutt.

Nargis passed away on May 3, 1981, after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Sanjay Dutt, in many of his old interviews has spoken about how difficult it was to cope up with his mother's loss considering he was the closest to her.

Meanwhile, talking about Jackie Shroff, the actor continues to remain one of the industry's most active veterans. The actor was recently seen in 'The Great Indian Superhero', which released on May 29 and opened to a positive response from audiences.

Over the years, Jackie has been a part of films such as 'Hero', 'Ram Lakhan', 'Parinda', 'Gardish', 'Rangeela', 'Devdas' and several other acclaimed projects.

Jackie is also among the very few Bollywood stars who consistently remembers and pays tribute to industry legends on their birthdays, birth anniversaries, death anniversaries and other significant occasions.

--IANS

rd/