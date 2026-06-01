Gukesh, Divya suffer losses as Norway Chess title race intensifies

Oslo, June 1 (IANS) Round six of Norway Chess produced another dramatic day of chess with all three games in the tournament ending decisively.

World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen scored an important victory against tournament leader Alireza Firouzja. Playing with the white pieces, Carlsen gradually increased the pressure in a tense strategic battle before converting his advantage in the later stages. The win brings the Norwegian star closer to the leaders and hands Firouzja his first classical defeat of the tournament.

Wesley So claimed a crucial victory over Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu in a long encounter. So handled the complications confidently and converted his chances in the endgame to secure the full three points. The victory moves the American grandmaster into the top of the standings.

The third decisive result came when Vincent Keymer defeated reigning World Champion Gukesh Dommaraju. Keymer maintained the initiative for much of the game and capitalized on his opportunities to score a valuable victory against the World Champion.

Following round six, Wesley So leads Norway Chess, with Alireza Firouzja remaining close behind as the battle for first place remains wide open.

Norway Chess Women delivered another tense round in Oslo, featuring one decisive classical result and two Armageddon deciders.

Reigning Women’s World Champion Ju Wenjun scored the only classical victory of the day, defeating Divya Deshmukh in a long struggle. Ju gradually improved her position and converted her advantage in the endgame to secure an important win.

Bibisara Assaubayeva and Humpy Koneru ended their classical game in a draw after a closely contested battle. Assaubayeva later prevailed in the Armageddon game, earning the valuable extra points and reclaiming sole possession of first place.

Anna Muzychuk and Zhu Jiner also ended in a draw after a balanced encounter. Zhu Jiner went on to win the Armageddon game, securing the additional points.

Following round six, Bibisara Assaubayeva takes back the lead at Norway Chess Women with 9.5 points. Divya Deshmukh follows with 8.5 points, while Ju Wenjun and Anna Muzychuk share third place with 8 points.

--IANS

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