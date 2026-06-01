June 01, 2026 11:42 AM हिंदी

Janhvi Kapoor calls filmmaking ‘an act of service’

Janhvi Kapoor calls filmmaking ‘an act of service’

New Delhi, June 1 (IANS) Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming Telugu film “Peddi”, feels filmmaking is ultimately an “act of service” for audiences and said that while people may be quick to judge, their opinions are important as they help artists improve their craft and create better work.

Talking to IANS about the culture of social media users "writing obituaries" for films without watching them, the actress, who made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with the film “Dhadak”, said if a film is made with honesty and a good intention, then it reaches the people that it has to.

Janhvi told IANS: “I think if a film, if it's made with honesty and if it's made with hard work and a good intention, then it reaches the people that it has to. And I know that people are quick to judge. But at the end of the day, it's an act of service, right?”

She added: “We're making films to reach the audiences, to entertain them. So you can't completely disregard what they're feeling or what they're saying. I mean, I think the audience is God and we're only catering and trying to serve them.”

The 29-year-old actress welcomes all opinions.

“So, I mean, all their opinions are welcome. And if it results in us making better work and doing better work, then we'll take all of it,” she concluded.

Talking about Peddi, the film is directed by Buchi Babu Sana. The film also stars Boman Irani, Shiva Rajkumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Jagapathi Babu and Divyenndu. The film is finally releasing on June 4.

In the Bollywood front, she was last seen in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari by Shashank Khaitan. It also stars Varun Dhawan, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Maniesh Paul and Akshay Oberoi.

--IANS

dc/

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