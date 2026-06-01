Nora Fatehi says, ‘pray for my phone’ after dropping it in the swimming pool

Mumbai, June 1 (IANS) Bollywood diva Nora Fatehi, who is currently enjoying a Moroccan holiday, had a minor vacation mishap after accidentally dropping her phone into a swimming pool.

Nora took to her stories section to share the unfortunate incident and recounted how the device slipped into the water. She hilariously even asked to "pray" for its speedy recovery.

The actress first shared a video of herself, where a worried Nora was heard saying: “My phone dived in the swimming pool.”

In the next video, she was seen walking towards the pool and detailing how it slipped because of her friend.

She cited: “The phone was here and he gets up and it fell directly here (she points at the swimming pool) My phone fell inside.”

Nora was then seen placing her phone in a bowl of uncooked rice in an attempt to dry out the device.

“Guys, pray for my phone… Just do a little prayer,” she could be heard saying.

The actress captioned the post: “Pray for my phone.”

Earlier during her break, Nora expressed her gratitude to life, saying she is thankful for both the good and the bad experiences that have helped her evolve in her journey.

She had posted a handful of photos and videos from her serene getaway. The actress was seen cycling along the seaside, enjoying playful moments with children on a park seesaw, capturing adorable kittens on the streets, and soaking in the beauty of the city's iconic landmarks through her lens.

“Grateful for the good and the bad… Im In my selfie era,” Nora wrote as the caption.

On the work front, Nora will be seen performing and singing at the upcoming opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Toronto, Canada, which will take place on June 12.

She is joined by names such as Michael Bublé, Alanis Morissette, Alessia Cara, Elyanna, Jessie Reyez, Sanjoy, Vegedream, and William Prince.

--IANS

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