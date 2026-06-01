Keanu Reeves talks about why it’s easy to love girlfriend Alexandra Grant

Los Angeles, June 1 (IANS) Hollywood star Keanu Reeves has given a peek into his private life and said that it is easy to love his girlfriend Alexandra Grant.

The couple spoke at the Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA) in Los Angeles. They reflected on how their respective art has changed since they began dating, reports people.com.

Asked whether he agrees with the assessment that Grant, is an “easy woman to love,” Reeves, heartily agreed, “Yes!”

The visual artist and veteran actor then revealed how their love has changed their art.

“That's a big question,” Grant, whose work has been exhibited in galleries across the country, told people.com

“I would say that all painting is autobiographical, even though maybe even in abstraction it doesn't look like there's a big narrative, but I would definitely say that my paintings become happier.”

“It's undeniable,” she added of the happy tinge that loving Reeves adds to her work.

“I have to admit that.”

Keanu, for his part, offered a more reserved response, stating: “I don't know if it has.”

Grant and Reeves have been romantically linked since 2019. They first connected on a professional level with the book Ode to Happiness, which Reeves wrote and Grant illustrated.

They co-founded a publishing house and went public with their relationship two years later.

At the MOCA Gala, which they previously attended together in 2024, the couple stressed how important it is for them to not only create art, but support others who make and highlight it as well.

Reeves made his film debut in the short One Step Away in 1985. The following year, Reeves appeared in the crime film River's Edge, and the television films Babes in Toyland, Act of Vengeance, and Brotherhood of Justice.

His first lead role was as a teenager dealing with his best friend's suicide in the 1988 drama Permanent Record. He shot to fame with the science fiction comedy Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure.

--IANS

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