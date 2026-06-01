June 01, 2026 11:44 AM हिंदी

Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda have a gala time at their ‘extra fun’ trip to Japan

Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda have a gala time at their ‘extra fun’ trip to Japan

Mumbai, June 1 (IANS) Bollywood's newly married couple Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda seem to be giving fans major couple goals with glimpses from their recent Japan getaway.

Sharing a series of photos and videos on her social media account, Rashmika captioned the post, “Japan was extra fun this year!” and offered a sneak peek into their fun time.

The carousel appears to be a mix of travel, food, adventure and their quality time together.

The photo dump begins with Rashmika posing in a floral ‘yukata-inspired’ outfit while flashing her signature smile.

Another mirror selfie captures the actress in a breezy floral dress as she enjoys her stay in Japan.

The carousel also features visuals from an immersive art installation filled with glowing, mushroom-like structures, as the actress is seen hopping onto each of them.

One of the videos shows a chef preparing food amid high flames at a restaurant, while another picture sees Rashmika enjoying a fluffy Japanese pancake alongside a matcha drink.

The actress also shared scenic views of Vijay walking through Tokyo’s streets at night.

Among the most talked-about moments was a candid picture featuring Vijay, where Rashmika is seen affectionately holding onto him as they enjoy a picturesque outdoor location with Mount Fuji visible in the backdrop.

Talking about Rashmika and Vijay's love story, it has long fascinated fans. The duo first met while working on the 2018 blockbuster 'Geetha Govindam' and later reunited for 'Dear Comrade'.

Over the years, dating rumours surrounded the pair, but both Rashmika and Vinay largely kept their relationship away from the spotlight. Their frequent vacations, social media hints and public appearances eventually fuelled speculation.

The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur earlier this year after years of keeping their relationship under wraps.

On the professional front, Rashmika and Vijay are set to share screen space once again in the upcoming period action drama ‘Ranabaali’, which marks their third collaboration after ‘Geetha Govindam’ and ‘Dear Comrade’.

–IANS

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