Deadly blast in Myanmar village kills 55; rescue Ops on

Yangon, June 1 (IANS) At least 55 people were killed, and several were injured after a powerful explosion ripped through a village in Myanmar's Shan State, local media reported on Monday.

A rebel armed group stated that the incident was caused by the accidental detonation of materials allegedly stored for mining purposes.

The blast occurred around noon on Sunday in Kaung Tat village, located in Namhkam Township near Myanmar's border with China.

The area is currently under the control of the Ta'ang National Liberation Army (TNLA), which has been engaged in a long-running conflict with Myanmar's military government.

According to media reports, the explosion caused extensive devastation across the village and resulted in a significant loss of life.

Local sources cited by the BBC said that at least 55 people were killed in the incident, including 25 women and 30 men.

Rescue and recovery efforts continued throughout the day and into the evening. Emergency teams combed through the debris in search of survivors while also retrieving bodies trapped beneath collapsed buildings and damaged structures.

Local media reports indicated that more than 100 houses were damaged in the blast, with entire sections of the village affected by the powerful explosion. Several buildings were reportedly reduced to rubble, leaving many families displaced and in urgent need of assistance.

In a statement shared through Telegram, the political wing of the TNLA, the Palaung State Liberation Front, expressed grief over the loss of lives and the destruction caused by the incident.

"The Palaung State Liberation Front/TNLA expresses its deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives, were injured, and suffered damage as a result of the explosion," the group said.

The organisation stated that the explosion occurred at around noon local time and added that an investigation had been launched to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.

According to the group, any individual or entity found responsible for the explosion would be held accountable following the completion of the inquiry.

The TNLA also said that efforts were being made to support those affected by the tragedy and assured that assistance would be extended to the victims and their families.

Authorities and local organisations continue to assess the scale of the damage as rescue personnel work through the debris in search of any remaining survivors.

--IANS

sd/