Rabada scripts history, becomes fastest bowler to 350 Test wickets

Cape Town, Oct 31 (IANS) South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada scripted history during the second innings of the third Test against Australia at Newlands here on Saturday by completing his 350 wickets in Test cricket on Day 5 of the Cape Town Test, becoming the quickest bowler to reach the milestone in terms of balls taken.

The Proteas speedster achieved the feat when he got the prized wicket of Aussie star Travis Head in the 288-run defence in the series-deciding Test. He lured Head into a drive with a fuller ball outside off. The Aussie opener went for a drive and edged it behind for Marco Jansen to grab it in gully as the Proteas went up in celebration.

The scalp helped Rabada complete his 350th wicket in the format, and he is now the quickest bowler to get there in terms of balls taken. The Proteas speedster has taken 350 Test wickets in 13808 balls, surpassing the previous fastest, Dale Steyn, who is his compatriot.

Fewest balls to 350 Test wickets:

13808 - Kagiso Rabada*

14719 - Dale Steyn

14905 - Waqar Younis

16285 - Malcolm Marshall

16908 - Mitchell Starc

Meanwhile, Rabada achieved the feat in 75 Test matches, which is the joint fourth-fewest among fast bowlers, alongside West Indies legend Malcolm Marshall. The record is jointly held by Richard Hadlee and Steyn, both of whom achieved the feat in 69 Tests.

Quickest fast bowler to 350 Test wickets (among pacers):

69 - Richard Hadlee / Dale Steyn

70 - Dennis Lillee

74 - Glenn McGrath

75 - Malcolm Marshall / KG Rabada

78 - Waqar Younis

79 - Imran Khan

Rabada provided the Proteas with a rollicking start with the ball on Day 5. He got Matt Renshaw and Marnus Labuschagne in the first over itself. Rabada nicked behind Renshaw on the third ball of the innings as the Aussie opener tried to guide it on the leg side but got an edge for Ryan Rickelton to pouch it behind.

Three balls later, he had Labuschagne LBW as the Aussie No.3 did not offer a shot to an inswinger and was caught just above knee roll. He reviewed, but the wickets were hitting on the umpire's call as a disappointed Labuschagne walked back.

--IANS

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