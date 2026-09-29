September 29, 2026 3:55 PM हिंदी

Raashii Khanna shares a glimpse of her life in Mysore, relishes dosa, goes temple hopping

Raashii Khanna shares a glimpse of her life in Mysore, relishes dosa, goes temple hopping

Mumbai, Sep 29 (IANS) Actress Raashii Khanna, who is currently busy shooting for “Dharman” in Mysore, gave a glimpse into the world she has been living in for a while now.

Sharing moments from her time in the city, she offered a peek into her temple visits, leisurely outings, games and fun-filled moments with friends. Taking to Instagram, Raashii shared a series of pictures and videos from her time in the city. She could be seen enjoying some quiet moments while exploring Mysore and visiting temples. The actress also shared a fun moment with friends as they played UNO and laughed together. Among the highlights of her post was a picture of a delicious Mysore dosa.

Sharing the glimpses, the ‘Tholi Prema’ actress wrote, “A little glimpse into the world I have been living in for a while now in Mysore. A little temple hopping, a little wandering, some UNO and lots of laughter. And yes, the Mysore dosa deserved its own moment.” The first image showed Raashii sitting at a restaurant and enjoying a traditional dosa thali. The post also featured glimpses from her temple visits and behind-the-scenes moments from the sets of her upcoming project.

Raashii also shared a series of pictures from Mysore, where she is currently shooting for Ashwath Marimuthu’s ‘Dharman’. The film’s team is presently working on its fourth shooting schedule in the city.

Among the pictures was a frame featuring Raashii with Rajinikanth and Telugu actor Ram Pothineni. Sharing glimpses of her time in Mysore, the actress revealed that her days included early morning workouts with Rajinikanth and Ram, temple visits, exploring the city and playing UNO with the team.

Raashii Khanna plays a pivotal role in Tamil superstar Rajinikanth’s upcoming film 'Dharman.' In the film, Rajinikanth is set to play a doctor who takes on criminals. ‘Dharman’ is slated to hit theatres in January 2027, with its release planned around the Pongal festival.

--IANS

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