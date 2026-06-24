Raashii Khanna on working with Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan in Dharman: Greatness is discipline

Mumbai, June 24 (IANS) Actress Raashii Khanna expressed her gratitude for getting the opportunity to work with cinematic legends such as Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan in her next, 'Dharman'.

Made under the direction of Ashwath Marimuthu, the project has been backed by Kamala Haasan under his home banner Raaj Kamal Films International.

Sharing a few glimpses from the mahurat ceremony of the film on her official Insta account, Raashii penned, "Sharing space with legends is a reminder that greatness isn’t just talent; it’s discipline, humility, and an enduring love for the craft. (Star emoji)."

"Grateful for the conversations, the warmth, and the opportunity to be part of a story being told by some of the finest minds and hearts in cinema," she further added.

On Wednesday, the makers announced that Rajinikanth's upcoming film, earlier referred to as '#Thalaivar173' has been titled 'Dharman'.

Makers Raaj Kamal Films International took to their official X (Earlier known as Twitter) timeline and wrote, "Dharmame vellum! (Dharma will only win) #Dharman #Thalaivar173 #SuperstarRajinikanth @rajinikanth #Mahendran @Dir_Ashwath @anirudhofficial @anbariv @RKFI @turmericmediaTM @magizhmandram."

Additionally, the makers further unveiled the first-look poster of Rajinikanth from the much-awaited drama, featuring him as a stylish doctor. Posing in medical attire, the superstar can be seen holding surgical equipment in the poster that included the tagline 'the Deadly Doctor'.

Over and above 'Dharman', Raashii is presently busy with director Anees Bazmee’s untitled next. Touted to be a laughter ride, the project also stars Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan as the lead.

Her lineup further includes 'Talakhon Mein Ek', along with Vikrant Massey and 'Bridge' co-starring R. Madhavan.

Furthermore, Raashii will also be seen reprising her role as Megha Vyas in the second season of the beloved web series 'Farzi', that will feature Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi as the lead.

--IANS

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