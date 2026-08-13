August 13, 2026 5:21 PM हिंदी

India's space sector sees 440 startups, 18 get IN-SPACe authorisations: Govt

India's space sector sees 440 startups, 18 get IN-SPACe authorisations: Govt

New Delhi, Aug 13 (IANS) Around 440 space technology startups are registered in India, while Indian private space companies are expected to undertake more than eight commercial rocket launches over the next two years, the government informed Parliament on Thursday.

In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh said the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT)'s Start-up India portal has around 440 registered space technology startups.

The minister said the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) has granted 113 authorisations to 52 Non-Government Entities (NGEs) to undertake various space activities.

Of these, 18 are startups such as Agnikul Cosmos, Bellatrix Aerospace, Dhruva Space, Digantara Research and Technologies, GalaxEye Space Solutions, Manastu Space Technologies, PixxelSpace India, Skyroot Aerospace and Space Kidz India.

Other authorised startups include Akshath Aerospace, Azista BST, Cosmoserv Space India, HEX20Labs India, Inorbit Space Telecommunications, NSpace Tech India, OrbitAID Aerospace, PierSight Space and TakeMe2Space Technologies.

Moreover, the government said applications for usage and access to ISRO infrastructure, including launch pads at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota are processed through a standard operating procedure.

Applications received through IN-SPACe's digital platform are reviewed for readiness by an expert committee, it noted.

On commercial rocket launches by private companies, the minister said two launches are proposed during financial year 2026-27.

For 2027-28, the launch manifest is yet to be approved by IN-SPACe, but more than six launches by Indian private companies are expected during the year.

The government's response comes amid India's space sector increasingly opening up to private participation with startups and other non-government entities taking a larger role in satellite development, launch services and other space activities.

--IANS

ag/

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