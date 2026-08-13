August 13, 2026 5:18 PM हिंदी

‘Alliance’ girls Mini Mathur, Seema Sajdeh, Daisy Shah and Ruhee Dosani reunite over dinner

‘Alliance’ girls Mini Mathur, Seema Sajdeh, Daisy Shah and Ruhee Dosani reunite over dinner

Mumbai, August 13 (IANS) Mini Mathur, who recently emerged as the winner of the reality show ‘Alliance’, was seen reuniting with fellow contestants Seema Sajdeh, Daisy Shah, Ruhee Dosani over dinner on Wednesday night.

Giving fans a glimpse of their bond, Mini took to her social media account to share a picture from the get-together, bringing together the ‘Alliance’ girls. She captioned the picture as, “Unfiltered Allies”.

The girls were seen chit chatting and unwinding at the get together.

Talking about Mini and her participation in the game show, she has earlier described her experience on ‘Alliance’ as the best digital detox of her life.

Mini also shared that she did not miss her phone at all during her time on the show.

While speaking exclusively to IANS, Mini said that, given it was her first experience of a reality show, she was surprised that she ended up having so much fun.

She was asked, “This was your first reality show, while many contestants had years of experience in this space. How challenging was the learning curve in the beginning, and what surprised you the most?”

“I did not come with the sole intention of winning. Of course, I did not come to lose either, but my focus was simply to enjoy every challenge and give it my best. I think people connected with that enthusiasm,” she added.

Mini also revealed how the show unexpectedly turned out to be a fun experience for her, also becoming the best digital detox of her life.

"What surprised me the most was how much fun I ended up having. I honestly thought I would come out mentally exhausted, physically drained, and probably needing therapy. Instead, I came out feeling sharper, more focused, and fitter than I have felt in a very long time," she concluded.

–IANS

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