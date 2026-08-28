Raashi Khanna pens adorable note to brother on Raksha Bandhan

Chennai, Aug 28 (IANS) Actress Raashii Khanna has now penned an adorable note to her brother Raunaq Khanna on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan on Friday, in which she has expressed how much she missed him.

Taking to her Instagram page to share the note, Raashi Khanna wrote, "Sometimes I love you, most times I love to fight with you. Celebrating the spirit of Rakhi alone this year, now that you’re away at sea. Happy rakshabandhan. Miss you, Captain @khannaraunaq."

On the work front, Raashi will next be seen with Tamil superstar Rajinikanth in his upcoming film 'Dharman'.

In fact, the actress had recently revealed on social media how she was delighted to receive a gift from none other than Rajinikanth himself.

In a video which she posted on social media, the actress explained how Rajinikanth had thoughtfully gifted her a book titled ‘Living with the Himalayan Masters’.

The actress said that the book offered her a reflection into her inner self and the reason why there was a stark disconnection between people.

She said, “Living with the Himalayan Masters found me in a very special way. I was on the sets of Dharman, shooting with Rajinikanth sir. During one of our conversations, we ended up talking about spirituality. He asked me if I had read this book; I hadn’t. Two days later, he bought a copy and gifted it to me. I have been reading it diligently over the last couple of weeks because he also mentioned that he would test me on it. Anyway, I love it already, and every now and then, I come across a page that makes me stop”.

Revealing her key takeaway from her latest read, she said, “What I took away from this is why so many of us feel disconnected. Not because we have lost ourselves overnight but because we have spent years becoming someone else. And maybe that’s why silence can feel so loud. Because without distractions, you are finally left with yourself”.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth and Raashi Khanna-starrer ‘Dharman’ has been grabbing headlines ever since it was announced. Directed by Ashwath Marimuthu, the film is one of the most anticipated releases this year.

--IANS

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