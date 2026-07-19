‘Raakh’ actress Naina Sareen opens up on unequal opportunities in industry, says ‘talent should come first’

Mumbai, July 19 (IANS) ‘Raakh’ actress Naina Sareen has opened up about the challenges of finding opportunities in the entertainment industry.

She shared her belief that talent should always remain the biggest factor in determining an actor’s journey. Reflecting on her years of experience in the industry, Naina told IANS that while she has learned many valuable lessons, one thing she strongly believes in is that talent should always come first. She added that an actor’s ability should matter more than social media presence, follower count, or public image.

Naina admitted that at times she feels having a larger following on social media might have helped her receive more opportunities. However, she also expressed hope after meeting filmmakers who continue to cast artists purely based on their talent and dedication.

“I have learned a lot over the years, but one thing I strongly believe is that talent should always be the real currency in this industry. It should matter more than social media posts, follower count, or public image. Sometimes, I do feel that if I had more followers, I might have received more opportunities. But at the same time, I have also met wonderful filmmakers who cast actors purely on the basis of talent. That gives me hope.”

“I have trained, worked hard, attended countless auditions, and whatever work I have received has come because of that dedication. I continue to believe that genuine talent will always find its place,” added Naina.

Talking about her role in 'Raakh,' she stated, “The biggest challenge was definitely the mental preparation. Along with that, the physicality of the role, multiple retakes, and the intensity of the scenes required a lot of energy. We had detailed discussions with the director and my co-actor before every important sequence.”

“Raakh” featured an ensemble cast including Ali Fazal, Sonali Bendre, and Aamir Bashir. The eight-episode investigative crime thriller premiered globally on June 12.

--IANS

ps/