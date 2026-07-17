July 17, 2026 10:39 AM हिंदी

R Gowtham’s ‘Members of the Problematic Family’ to open Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2026

R Gowtham’s ‘Members of the Problematic Family’ to open Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2026

Mumbai, July 17 (IANS) Tamil-language film “Members of the Problematic Family” helmed by R Gowtham will be the Opening Night Film at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2026 edition.

Director R Gowtham said, "Members of the Problematic Family is a deeply personal story that examines grief, family and the complexities that exist within every community. It is an honour for the film to open the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne following its premiere at Berlinale.”

“IFFM has become one of the most important platforms for Indian cinema internationally, and I am excited to share our film with Australian audiences alongside our wonderful cast."

Director R Gowtham and lead actor Karuththadayan will attend the Opening Night celebrations and the film's Australian premiere. The festival will run from August 13-23 this year with the opening night film set to showcase on August 14 in Melbourne.

The film is also nominated this year in the IFFM Awards jury competition section for Best Indie Film and Best Director.

“Members of the Problematic Family” unfolds in the aftermath of the mysterious death of Prabha, a troubled young man whose passing sends shockwaves through his extended family and community.

As his mother, uncle, cousins and relatives gather over the course of a sixteen-day funeral ritual, buried emotions, simmering conflicts and complex relationships gradually surface.

It explores the unpredictable nature of grief, family dynamics and human behaviour with remarkable emotional honesty, painting a deeply humane portrait of love, loss and the fragile threads that bind communities together.

Festival Director Mitu Bhowmick Lange said, “Members of the Problematic Family is an exceptional debut that is both deeply rooted in Tamil culture and profoundly universal in its exploration of grief, relationships and the human condition.”

“We are thrilled to present its Australian premiere as our Opening Night Film and to welcome director Ramalingam Gowtham and lead actor Karuththadayan to Melbourne."

--IANS

dc/

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